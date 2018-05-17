Sensex Closes 238 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,700; ITC Down Over 2%

Nifty declined 58 points to settle at 10,682

The BSE Sensex fell 238 points to close at 35,149 on Thursday. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty declined 58 points to settle at 10,682. Declines were led by FMCG and energy stocks, with the NSE's sectoral indices dropping 1.3 and 0.8 per cent respectively. Doubts whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could prove its majority in Karnataka weighed on investor sentiment. Top laggards on the Nifty 50 included ITC, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco Industries, HDFC and Axis Bank, finishing with losses of around 2-3 per cent each.