Sensex Closes 219 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,762

Thirty five stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index finished in the negative zone

The Sensex shed 219 points to close at 35,470 on Monday. The NSE Nifty declined 59 points to settle at 10,762. Domestic equity markets tracked weakness in Asian peers, where renewed US-China trade concerns hurt sentiments. Losses in the Sensex and Nifty were led by banking and auto stocks. Top laggards on the index were Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, ending between 3.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent lower.