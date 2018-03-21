Sensex Closes 139 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 10,150: Five Things To Know

Finance, infra and realty stocks led the gains

The BSE Sensex closed 139 points higher at 33,136 on Wednesday as the markets rose for a second straight session amid gains in other Asian markets. The upmove was supported by buying witnessed in finance, infrastructure and realty stocks, with the NSE's sectoral indices ending between 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent higher. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty settled 30 points higher at 10,155. Top gainers on the Nifty included Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, UltraTech, Indiabulls Housing Finance and L&T, finishing Wednesday's session at gains of between 2.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent. The Nifty 50 had closed at 10,124 on Tuesday.