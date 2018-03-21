NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Sensex Closes 139 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 10,150: Five Things To Know

Top gainers on the Nifty included Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, UltraTech, Indiabulls Housing Finance and L&T.

Market | | Updated: March 21, 2018 15:43 IST
Finance, infra and realty stocks led the gains

The BSE Sensex closed 139 points higher at 33,136 on Wednesday as the markets rose for a second straight session amid gains in other Asian markets. The upmove was supported by buying witnessed in finance, infrastructure and realty stocks, with the NSE's sectoral indices ending between 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent higher. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty settled 30 points higher at 10,155. Top gainers on the Nifty included Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, UltraTech, Indiabulls Housing Finance and L&T, finishing Wednesday's session at gains of between 2.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent. The Nifty 50 had closed at 10,124 on Tuesday.
Here are five things to know about Wednesday's trading session:
  1. Twenty two stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty finished in the positive zone. 
  2. Traders said buying activity picked up on positive cues from other Asian bourses as investors look towards the conclusion of Federal Reserve policy meet due late on Wednesday.
  3. HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank finished around 1 per cent higher. LIC Housing Finance rose 0.7 per cent. PNB fnished the day at a gain of 0.8 per cent.
  4. Among realty stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.4 per cent higher. Unitech  and DLF rose 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.
  5. Investors will closely watch the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet, which concludes late on Wednesday. The US central bank has raised rates five times since it began tightening policy in late 2015.
(With agency inputs)

