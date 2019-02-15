Sensex Clocks Longest Losing Streak In A Year

The S&P BSE Sensex fell for seventh day in a row to clock its longest stretch of losses since February 7, 2018 as investors turned cautious as geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan grew a day after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, muted earnings from Indian companies in December quarter, trade tensions between US and China and Brent crude rising above $65 per barrel also kept investor sentiment under check.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 365 points and Nifty dropped 126 points before Sensex closing 0.19 per cent or 67 points at 35,809 and Nifty settling 20 points lower at 10,726.

Brent crude at 3 month high of $65/bbl, trade tensions between US and China and risk of geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan all weighed on the Indian markets today, said Viral Berawala, CIO at Essel Mutual Fund.