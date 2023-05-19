Stock Markets Turn Volatile After Positive Beginning

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.08 points to 61,636.82 in early trade.

Equity benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Friday amid positive trend in the global stock markets and foreign fund inflows but later turned volatile.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.08 points to 61,636.82 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 56.2 points to 18,186.15 in initial deals.

Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile and were trading marginally lower.

The Sensex quoted 48.29 points lower at 61,383.45 and the Nifty dipped 28.30 points to 18,101.65.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

ITC, NTPC, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai markets were trading in the green, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US market had ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 970.18 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 76.40 per barrel.

Intra-day volatility may persist given the recent downward trend, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex had declined 128.90 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,431.74 on Thursday. The Nifty fell 51.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 18,129.95.

"Nifty is finding it difficult to break the 18,100-18,400 range, in spite of favourable global cues and good Q4 results. The US 10-year bond yield has risen and the rupee has weakened to the dollar. This currency movement is not supportive for the equity market. FII buying is getting neutralised by Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) selling," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)