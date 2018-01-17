Sensex Advances Over 100 Points; IT, Banking Stocks Gain

Brokers said besides selective purchases by cautious investors, sustained foreign fund inflows influenced the sentiment.
Banking stocks gained after government cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the fiscal year ending in March to Rs 20,000 crore, Economics Affairs Secretary S.C. Garg said on twitter. The news sent benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points.
Last month, the finance ministry had said that the government is likely to borrow additional 500 billion rupees ($7.79 billion) in 2017/18 fiscal year that ends in March.
Among the IT stocks, Infosys and TCS rose over 2 per cent as investors indulged in expanding their positions. Even though IT stocks underperformed the benchmark Sensex in 2017, the possibility of a pick-up in tech-spending during the current year could help improve investor sentiment towards these stocks, says a report from Morgan Stanley.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent lower in yesterday's trade. (With Agency Inputs)