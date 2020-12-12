All You Need To Know About Special Income Tax Benefits For Senior Citizens

As per section 208, every person whose estimated tax liability for the year is Rs. 10,000 or more, shall pay his tax in advance, in the form of "advance tax". However, section 207 gives relief from payment of advance tax to a resident senior citizen. As per section 207​ a resident senior citizen (i.e., an individual of the age of 60 years or above during the relevant financial year) not having any income from business or profession, is not liable to pay advance tax.

​​​​​​​ Section 80TTB ​of the Income Tax law gives provisions relating to tax benefits available on account of interest income from deposits with banks or post office or co-operative banks of an amount upto Rs. 50,000 earned by the senior citizen (i.e., an individual of the age of 60 years or above). Interest earned on saving deposits and fixed deposit, both shall be eligible for deduction under this provision.

​ Section 194A of the Income Tax law gives corresponding provisions that no tax shall be deducted at source from payment of interest by bank or ppost-office or co-operative bank to a senior citizen up to Rs. 50,000. Therefor limit is to be computed for every bank individually.

section 80D​DB of the Income-tax Law gives various provisions relating to tax benefits available on account of expenditure on medical treatment of specified diseases.

​​​​​​​​​ Section 80D of the Income-tax Law gives various provisions relating to tax benefits available on account of payment of medical insurance premium and other related items.