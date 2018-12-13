NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Senior Citizens Get Up To 0.65% Higher Return On FD Investment Than General Public: Compare Rates Here

Today, top commercial banks - from SBI to ICICI Bank - provide a return of 3.5-8.15 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore.

Your Money | | Updated: December 13, 2018 20:27 IST
Top banks provide slightly better returns on FDs to senior citizens compared to the general public


Major banks in the country pay slightly higher returns to senior citizens than the general public on fixed income instruments such as term or fixed deposits (FD). Today, top commercial banks - from state-run SBI, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda to private sector peers ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - provide a return of 3.5-8.15 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore. Investment in bank FD of the same category fetches interest at the rate of 3.5-7.5 per cent for the general public.

Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by top commercial banks to senior citizens and the general public on FD up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (with effect from July 30, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.40%6.90%
1 year to less than 2 year6.70%7.20%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.80%7.30%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank (with effect from November 15, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days6%6.5%
61 days to 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days to 120 days6.25%6.75%
121 days to 184 days6.25%6.75%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.9%7.4%
390 days to 2 years7.1%7.6%
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.5%8%
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7%7.5%
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.25%7.75%
(Source: icicibank.com)

HDFC Bank (with effect from November 6, 2018)

TermInterest rate 
General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

Axis Bank (with effect from November 14, 2018)

TermInterest rate
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days3.50%3.50%
15 days to 29 days3.50%3.50%
30 days to 45 days5.50%5.50%
46 days to 60 days6.25%6.25%
61 days < 3 months6.25%6.25%
3 months < 4 months6.25%6.25%
4 months < 5 months6.25%6.25%
5 months < 6 months6.25%6.25%
6 months < 7 months6.75%7.00%
7 months < 8 months6.75%7.00%
8 months < 9 months6.75%7.00%
9 months < 10 months7.10%7.35%
10 months < 11 months7.10%7.35%
11 months < 1 year7.10%7.35%
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.30%7.95%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.30%7.95%
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.30%7.95%
13 months < 14 months7.35%8.00%
14 months < 15 months7.30%7.95%
15 months < 16 months7.30%7.95%
16 months < 17 months7.30%7.95%
17 months < 18 months7.30%7.95%
18 Months < 2 years7.30%7.95%
2 years < 30 months7.50%8.15%
30 months < 3 years7.50%8.00%
3 years < 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years to 10 years7%7.50%
(Source: axisbank.com)

Punjab National Bank (with effect from November 1, 2018)

TermInterest rate   
General publicSenior citizen  
7 to 14 days5.70%6.20%  
15 to 29days5.70%6.20%  
30 to 45 days5.70%6.20%  
46 to 90 days6.35%6.85%  
91 to 179 days6.35%6.85%  
180 days to 270 Days6.35%6.85%  
271 days to less than 1 year6.35%6.85%  
1 year6.75%7.25%  
555 days (effective for a period of 01.11.2018 to 31.03.2019)6.85%7.35%  
above 1 year & upto 3 years6.75%7.25%  
above 3 year & upto 5 years6.25%6.75%  
above 5 years & upto 10 years6.25%6.75%  
(Source: pnbindia.in)

Bank of Baroda (with effect from November 1, 2018)

TermInterest rate
7 days to 14 days4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.75%
46 days to 90 days5.00%
91 days to 180 days5.75%
181 days to 270 days6.50%
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.50%
1 year6.70%
Above 1 year to 400 days6.85%
Above 400 days and up to 2 Years6.80%
Above 2 Years and up to 3 Years6.70%
Above 3 Years and up to 5 Years6.70%
Above 5 Years and up to 10 Years6.70%
(Source: bankofbaroda.com)

"Branches may continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than Rs. 1.00 crore from senior citizens for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines," state-run Bank of Baroda mentioned on its website.

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
