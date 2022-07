Nestle India's profit slipped 4.3% to Rs 515 crore, hurt by higher expenses.

Consumer goods conglomerate Nestle India Ltd on Thursday said it was seeing early signs of softening of prices in commodities such as edible oils and packaging materials.

The company's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 16.1% to Rs 4,037 crore ($506.24 million), it said in an exchange filing.

Profit slipped 4.3% to Rs 515 crore, hurt by higher expenses.

($1 = 79.7450 Indian rupees)