SEBI Warns PNB Over Delay In Disclosure Of Nirav Modi Fraud Markets regulator said it had noted delays of one to six days on part of PNB in making disclosures related to $2 billion fraud.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PNB disclosed that SEBI had sent it a warning letter on May 15.



In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of one to six days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in the Indian banking history.



PNB, country's second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other domestic banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



MUMBAI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Thursday it has received a warning letter from the markets regulator for failing to make timely disclosures to the stock exchanges related to a sprawling $2 billion fraud.In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of one to six days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in the Indian banking history. PNB, country's second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other domestic banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter