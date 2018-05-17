SEBI Warns PNB Over Delay In Disclosure Of Nirav Modi Fraud

In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of one to six days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in the Indian banking history.
CommentsPNB, country's second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other domestic banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years.
