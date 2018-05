SEBI Warns PNB Over Delay In Disclosure Of Nirav Modi Fraud

PNB disclosed that SEBI had sent it a warning letter on May 15.

MUMBAI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Thursday it has received a warning letter from the markets regulator for failing to make timely disclosures to the stock exchanges related to a sprawling $2 billion fraud.In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of one to six days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in the Indian banking history. PNB, country's second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other domestic banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years.