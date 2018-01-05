Sebi To E-Auction MPS Group's 18 Properties In February

In a notice, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that SBI Capital Markets will auction 18 properties on February 6 at a reserve price of over Rs 67 crore. The properties listed for sale include land parcels, buildings, residential flats and commercial space in Kolkata.
SBI Capital Markets has been engaged by the markets regulator to assist it in sale of the properties through e-auction platform on "as is where is and whatever there is" basis. MPS Group of companies includes MPS Greenery Developers that collected Rs 1,520 crore from investors through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS).
The regulator has initiated the process for sale of assets of the group, as per an order from the Calcutta High Court. Justice Sailendra Prasad Talukdar has been appointed as one-man committee for liquidating the assets of the MPS Group of companies and repaying the investors.
