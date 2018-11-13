IL&FS Crisis: Disclosure, Review Norms For Credit Rating Agencies Tightened

Sebi ordered credit rating agencies to analyse deterioration in the liquidity conditions of an issuer

Highlights Sebi's move comes amid concerns on non-banking financial company sector Rating agencies should disclose parameters such as cash balances, it says Defaults at IL&FS triggered sharp declines in markets earlier this year

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tightened disclosure and review norms for credit rating agencies (CRAs) on Tuesday, following concerns this year after the firms after they failed to raise timely red flags ahead of the collapse of one of the country's top shadow banks.

The market regulator ordered credit rating agencies to analyse deterioration in the liquidity conditions of an issuer, while monitoring its repayment schedules and taking into account any asset-liability mismatches.

The regulator also said CRAs should disclose parameters such as liquid investments or cash balances, access to any unutilised credit lines and adequacy of cash flows in a specific section on liquidity.

Rating agencies have come under pressure from authorities and investors over their failure to proactively flag financial problems at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service Ltd (IL&FS) until after a subsidiary defaulted on some of its debt this year.

A string of subsequent defaults at IL&FS triggered sharp declines in the domestic stock and debt markets spreading fears of contagion within the rest of the country's financial sector, and prompting the government to step in and take control of IL&FS.