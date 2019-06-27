NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sebi Raises Disclosure Norms; Tightens Rules For Mutual Funds

Sebi also put a cap of 5 per cent of net sales on royalty paid by companies to their parents or promoters

June 27, 2019
Mumbai: 

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday raised disclosure norms for pledging of shares by promoters of companies and tightened rules for mutual funds in the country in an effort to protect minority shareholders and retail investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also put a cap of 5 per cent of net sales on royalty paid by companies to their parents or promoters and mandated companies to get shareholder approval for royalty payments above the cap, it said in a release after its board meeting.

The need for higher transparency on pledged shares come after recent fears of high exposure of mutual funds to companies with a high percentage of promoter shares pledged through complex structures. 



