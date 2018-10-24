Sebi Gives Nod To Launch Of Oman Oil Futures On BSE

This marks the first Oman Crude Oil Futures contract Sebi has allowed

Market regulator Sebi or Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday approved the launch of an Oman oil futures contract on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the bourse said in a statement.

The BSE Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract will be settled against the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) Oman Crude Oil futures prices on the expiry day, it said.

This is the first Oman Crude Oil Futures contract Sebi has allowed.

The BSE will launch the monthly future contract for Oman Oil from Friday, with settlement on the last working day of the next month, said Sameer Patil, BSE's head of business development.

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, does not buy huge volumes of Oman oil but the grade is a benchmark for Middle East supplies sold to Asia. Indian oil refiners use Oman oil as one of the benchmark for making spot purchases of sour grades via tenders.

On October 1, the BSE made a foray into commodity derivatives with the launch of gold and silver futures contracts.

The BSE on October 11 signed an agreement with DME for the growth and development of commodity derivatives markets for crude oil.

Going forward, BSE may look at introducing a three month contract for Oman oil futures and is even considering a Brent futures contract, Mr Patil said.