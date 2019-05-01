Normal Trading To Continue From Thursday, Says NSE After Sebi's Fine

Analysts say that Sebi's order on the NSE will not affect the markets

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday that market regulator Sebi's orders will not affect its functioning as a recognised stock exchange. The statement from the stock exchange came a day after the regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, fined the National Stock Exchange (NSE) more than Rs 625 crore and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months. The National Stock Exchange said that normal trading will continue across all segments from Thursday, May 2.