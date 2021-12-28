SEBI Tightens Norms For Usage Of IPO Proceeds

SEBI has approved tightening of norms for usage of proceeds from IPOs

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved tightening of rules for usage of proceeds from initial public offers (IPOs), even as it cleared a series of amendments in various regulations. The move has come at a time when more than 60 public issues have hit the primary market in 2021 and companies have raised more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore through them.

The changes were effected during the meeting of the regulator's board on Tuesday.

Changes have been cleared for regulations governing foreign portfolio investors, alternative investment funds (AIFs), mutual funds, settlement proceedings and others.

SEBI has also decided to introduce provisions relating to appointment or re-appointment of persons who fail to get elected as directors, including as whole time directors or managing directors or managers, at the general meeting of a listed entity.

"Appointment or a re-appointment of any person, including as a Managing Director or a Whole Time Director or a Manager, who was earlier rejected by the shareholders at a general meeting, shall be done only with the prior approval of the shareholders," SEBI said in a statement.