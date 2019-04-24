Sebi Bars Hotel Leelaventure From Selling Assets To Canada's Brookfield

The development came after ITC moved NCLT against Leela alleging "oppression and mismanagement"

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came down forcefully against Hotel Leelaventure, barring it from selling its four high-profile hotels and other assets to Canadian investment fund Brookfield Asset Management.

In the ongoing saga, the dramatic development came after ITC moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Leela alleging "oppression and mismanagement".

ITC also claimed that the deal between Leela and Brookfield was against the company's and shareholders' interests. Sebi has received representations from ITC on the matter and mentioned this in its letter to Leela.

ITC's plea was mentioned before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday, Hotel Leelaventure said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Representations/allegations against HLVL, as received by Sebi in relation to the issue, concerns the interest of the investors in the security market... While representations are being examined by Sebi, in paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the postal ballot notice dated March 18 are acted upon till further directions from Sebi," Hotel Leelaventure said in the filing.

In conjunction with the petition to NCLT, ITC also filed two applications seeking a waiver of the requirement of the minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding, it added. ITC holds 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure.

The embattled hospitality group owned by the Nairs on March 18 had announced the sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, and a land parcel in Agra to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore.

It also sought shareholders' approval, the voting for which is scheduled to end on April 24.

