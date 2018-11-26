'Seat Pricing Dynamic In Nature': IndiGo Denies Change In Web Check-In Rules

"IndiGo customers will NOT compulsorily have to pay for the seats," said the airline.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which on Sunday said that all seats under its web check-in policy will be chargeable, denied levying any such fee on Monday. The airline also clarified that it has not changed its web check-in policy under which customers can check -in and choose their seats online. "Keeping in mind consumer preferences and market demand, IndiGo makes dynamic decisions about pricing for advance seat selection. This segmentation helps us serve different customer segments as per their requirements... The pricing of different seats is dynamic in nature and may vary based on aircraft type, length of the route, occupancy, days before departure etc," Indigo said in a statement.

"IndiGo customers will NOT compulsorily have to pay for the seats. The pricing is only for advance selection of seats. When the customer checks-in at the airport, the seats would be assigned for free. That said, there is no guarantee that the seat of choice for the passenger would be available at the time of airport check-in. Advance selection for a small fee helps consumers reserve the seat of their choice on their flight," the budget carrier clarified further.

This is a common practice followed by airlines across the globe, added IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of nearly 43 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had said that it would review airlines' decision to charge passengers for any of the seats selected at the time of web check-in to ascertain whether the move is in compliance with existing rules.

With its fleet of 195 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft, IndiGo offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations.