SBI Announces New Charges For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance. 5 Things To Know

The pplicable GST is added to new charges of State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) reduced charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) on savings accounts by up to 75 per cent. This move is aimed at benefiting 25 crore customers, India's largest bank, said in an official statement. The charges for non-maintenance of AMB for customers in metro and urban centres have been reduced from a maximum of Rs 50 per month plus goods and services tax (GST), to Rs 15 per month plus GST, added the public sector lender.