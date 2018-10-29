SBI Announces Discount On E-Tailer SaleBhai Through Mobile App YONO, Details Here

The offer cannot be clubbed with other ongoing offers on the site, according to SBI

SBI or State Bank of India has announced a discount of Rs 200 on e-commerce platform SaleBhai to users of its mobile app YONO in a limited-period scheme aimed at the festival season. SBI, in a post on microblogging site, said YONO users will get a flat Rs 200 off on SaleBhai. The offer comes days ahead of Diwali, which is on November 7 this year. The user is required to visit the "Shop" section on mobile app YONO to avail the offer, according to State Bank of India.

Here are five things to know about the SBI YONO discount offer on SaleBhai:

1. Under the scheme, users of mobile app YONO will get a flat discount of 10 per cent on purchases made on SaleBhai using the bank's payments instruments, according to SBI. The offer is valid for YONO customers only, according to the bank.

2. Payments made through an SBI credit card, an SBI debit card or SBI net banking against purchase on the SaleBhai platform will be eligible for this offer, according to the bank.

3. The discount offer is valid till December 31, 2018, SBI mentioned on the mobile app.

4. This offer cannot be clubbed with other ongoing offers on the site, according to SBI.

5. E-tailer SaleBhai offers sweets, snacks, chocolates and bakery items, among other products, according to its website.

How to avail YONO discount offer on SaleBhai

To avail the offer, the user is required to select State Bank of India under the "credit card/debit card/net banking" option while making the payment, the bank mentioned on mobile app YONO. "No coupon code required to avail offer," it noted.