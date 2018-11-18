Submit Life Certificate By November 30 To Continue Receiving Pension, Warns SBI

Jeevan Pramaan was launched by government on November 10, 2014.

Pensioners should submit their life certificate by November 30, 2018 in order to continue receiving their pension, said State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, on it's official Twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. The life certificate can be submitted either by visiting the branch or by directly submitting it online, from the comfort of home. "The Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar based digital life certificate," the lender said in a series of tweets.

Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate!

Jeevan Pramaan, an Aadhaar-based digital life certificate, was launched by government on November 10, 2014. With the help of Jeevan Pramaan, the whole process of securing the life certificate has been digitalized. Since the entire process is primarily Aadhaar based, digital life certificate submitted by the pensioner can be authenticated only when pensioners' accounts are seeded with their Aadhaar number, noted SBI on it's portal- sbi.co.in.

Enjoy your retirement with Jeevan Pramaan! The Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate gives pensioners the comfortable option of digital submission.

This initiative is in addition to the existing system of physical submission of life certificate by pensioners at the pension disbursing branches or any branch of the bank at his/her convenience. Physical life certificate will continue to be accepted from pensioners if preferred by him / her, mentioned SBI.

Steps to get a life certificate

1. Pensioner can visit a nearby CSC center, bank branch or any government office whose details are provided under locate center on Jeevan Pramaan's official website- jeevanpramaan.gov.in.

2. After visiting the branch, the pensioner can bio-metrically authenticate his/her life certificate in real time by giving his/her Aadhaar number and other pension details related to their pension bank account.

3. After successful submission of digital life certificate, pensioner will get a sms on his/her mobile giving the transaction id.

4. Pensioner will be able to download computer generated life certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in using this transaction id for their records.

