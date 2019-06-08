SBI To Link Home Loans To Key Interest Rate From July

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it would offer repo rate-linked home loans from July 1, 2019.

It also announced the reduce interest rate on cash credit account and over draft customers with limits of over Rs 1 lakh, from July. The current repo-linked lending Arate (RLLR) for cash credit and overdraft customers is 8 per cent.

"The benefit of reduction in repo rate by 25 bps (basis points) by RBI has been passed in its entirety to CC/OD customers (limits above Rs 1 lakh) banking with us, with effect from 1st July 2019," an SBI statement said.

