SBI To Link Home Loans To Key Interest Rate From July

It also announced the reduce interest rate on cash credit account and over draft customers with limits of over Rs 1 lakh, from July.

Mumbai: 

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it would offer repo rate-linked home loans from July 1, 2019.

It also announced the reduce interest rate on cash credit account and over draft customers with limits of over Rs 1 lakh, from July. The current repo-linked lending Arate (RLLR) for cash credit and overdraft customers is 8 per cent.

"The benefit of reduction in repo rate by 25 bps (basis points) by RBI has been passed in its entirety to CC/OD customers (limits above Rs 1 lakh) banking with us, with effect from 1st July 2019," an SBI statement said.
 

