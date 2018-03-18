SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Rate Of Interest, Loan Facility, Other Benefits Explained

Whip your tax savings into place with the SBI Tax Saving Scheme. For more information, visit https://t.co/LcZG08emkM#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#StateBank#TaxSavingSchemepic.twitter.com/ECuXqbqKoD— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 17, 2018
SBI Tax Savings Scheme in detail:
Type of account: One needs to have either Term Deposit (TD) account or Special Term Deposit (STD) account to apply for the savings scheme.
Tenure: The minimum tenure is for five years which can go up to a maximum of 10 years.
Rate of Interest: The savings scheme does not have specific rate of interest and the interest is similar to that of term deposits.
The interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits ‘Below Rupees One Crore' are as under:
(All figures in % per annum)
Premature Withdrawal: One cannot withdraw the term deposit before the expiry of five years from the date of its receipt.
Comments
Other benefits: One can also claim tax benefits or deductions under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.