SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Rate Of Interest, Loan Facility, Other Benefits Explained

State Bank of India (SBI) Tax Savings Scheme offers tax benefits for up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, stated country's largest lender on its portal-bank.sbi. "Whip your tax savings into place with the SBI Tax Saving Scheme", posted SBI on its official twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. According to SBI, resident Indians as an individual or in the capacity of the Karta of the Hindu Undivided Family, having Income tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) are eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme. One can deposit a minimum of Rs 1,000 or multiples thereof whereas the maximum deposit should not increase Rs 1,50,000 in a year, said SBI.One needs to have either Term Deposit (TD) account or Special Term Deposit (STD) account to apply for the savings scheme.The minimum tenure is for five years which can go up to a maximum of 10 years.The savings scheme does not have specific rate of interest and the interest is similar to that of term deposits.The interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits ‘Below Rupees One Crore' are as under:(All figures in % per annum)One cannot withdraw the term deposit before the expiry of five years from the date of its receipt.People planning to invest in the savings scheme cannot use TD/STD to secure loan or as security to any other asset. However, the nomination facility is available.One can also claim tax benefits or deductions under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.