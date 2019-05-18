SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Tenure, Interest Rate And Other Details

SBI Tax Savings Scheme: One also needs to have permanent account number to invest in this scheme

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, offers a host of schemes under its personal banking portfolio. One such scheme offered by is SBI Tax Savings Scheme, 2006, which is kind of fixed deposit or term deposit. Resident Indians as an individual or in the capacity of the Karta of the Hindu Undivided Family are eligible to invest in this scheme, according to SBI's official website - sbi.co.in. One also needs to have income tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) to invest in this scheme, noted SBI.

Here are key things you need to know about SBI Tax Savings Scheme, 2006:

1. Amount: Investors need to deposit a minimum of Rs. 1,000 or in multiples thereof whereas the maximum deposit should not exceed Rs. 1,50,000 in a year, according to SBI's website.

2. Tenure: The minimum tenure for SBI Tax Savings Scheme, 2006, is five years which can go up to a maximum of 10 years.

3. Rate of Interest: The rate of interest for the scheme, is similar to that on term deposits. SBI revised its interest rates on term deposits with effect from May 9. The interest rates for retail deposits below Rs. 2 crore is 6.60 per cent for general public and 7.10 per cent for senior citizens in maturity period of 5 years and up to 10 years.

4. Premature withdrawal: Customers cannot withdraw the term deposit before the expiry of five years from the date of its receipt, according to SBI.

5. Other facilities: SBI's scheme offers tax benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax Act. A nomination facility is also available with SBI's Tax Savings Scheme. However, customers cannot use the term deposit account to secure loan or as security to any other asset.

