SBI Reduces Daily Cash Withdrawal Limit On Select Debit Cards To 20,000 Rupees

SBI has reduced the per day cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro Debit Cards holders from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 with effect from Wednesday.

Your Money | | Updated: October 31, 2018 09:09 IST
Highlights

  1. Withdrawal limit slashed on SBI Classic, Maestro Debit Cards, says SBI
  2. Customers wanting more limits can apply for higher card variants
  3. New limit in effect from Wednesday

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the per day cash withdrawal limit for all Classic and Maestro Debit Cards holders from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 with effect from Wednesday.

"Daily Cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro Debit Cards reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from October 31, 2018. If you require higher daily cash withdrawal limit, please apply for a higher card variant," read a statement from the bank.

The decision has reportedly been taken by the bank to curb increasing instances of ATM frauds.

