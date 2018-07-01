Five Things To Know About State Bank Of India NEFT, RTGS Transactions

SBI offers electronic money transfer services such as RTGS and NEFT to its retail customers

SBI or State Bank of India offers electronic money transfer services through NEFT and RTGS to its retail and corporate internet banking customers alike. SBI currently levies a fee ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10 plus GST per NEFT or RTGS transaction, depending on the amount transferred. This was said by the banking major on its website - sbi.co.in. Electronic- or e-fund transfer refers to transfer of money from one bank account to another bank account through computer-based systems. SBI offers electronic money transfer services such as RTGS and NEFT, inter-bank transfer systems maintained by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), to its customers. While RTGS or Real Time Gross Settlement enables processing of funds on a real time basis, NEFT or National Electronic Funds Transfer works on a deferred net settlement basis, wherein transactions are lined up and executed in batches scheduled at pre-determined intervals. (Also read: How to open SBI digital account online | SBI ATM charges)

Here are five things to know about State Bank of India's NEFT and RTGS instant money transfer facilities:

1. Transaction limit: For retail internet banking customers, SBI has set minimum and maximum RTGS transaction limits at Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. For NEFT transactions, there is no minimum limit defined by the bank, while SBI allows a maximum transaction size of Rs 5 lakh, according to its website.

2. Time taken to transfer money: Under normal circumstances, the beneficiary bank branch receives the funds in real time as soon as funds are transferred by the remitting bank, according to SBI. "The beneficiary bank has to credit the beneficiary's account within two hours of receiving the funds transfer message," SBI explains. SBI currently offers eleven settlements - on an hourly basis - from 9 am to 7 pm on weekdays and working Saturdays for NEFT transactions. These settlements are available at 9:00 am, 10:00 am, 11:00 am, 12:00 noon, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

NEFT and RTGS transactions are sent to the RBI in the following schedule:

RTGS Day Start Time End Time Monday to Working Saturday 9:00 hrs 16:00 hrs NEFT Monday to Working Saturday 8:00 hrs 18:30 hrs (Source: onlinesbi.com)

3. Reversal of money transfer: The money sent to another bank account via NEFT or RTGS returns to the remitter's account only "if the beneficiary's bank is unable to credit the beneficiary's account for any reason". In such a case, the beneficiary bank returns the money to the remitting bank within two hours, according to SBI. Once the amount is received by the remitting bank, it is credited to the remitter's account by the bank branch.

4. Details required for money transfer via NEFT/RTGS: For requesting electronic money transfer, a remitter has to furnish details such as the amount, the remitter's account number, names of the beneficiary as well as the bank where his or her account is located, the beneficiary's account number and the IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) of the beneficiary bank branch.

5. Transaction charges: SBI has stipulated certain charges for carrying out RTGS and NEFT transactions through its internet banking portal.

RTGS charges Amount Charges per Transaction for Outward Transactions Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh Rs 5 plus GST Above Rs 5 lakh Rs 10 plus GST NEFT charges Upto Rs.10,000 Rs 1 plus GST From Rs.10,000 to Rs.1 lakh Rs 2 plus GST From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh Rs 3 plus GST Above Rs 2 lakh Rs 5 plus GST (Source: onlinesbi.com)

For RTGS transactions between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, SBI charges a fee of Rs 5 plus GST per transaction. For NEFT transactions, SBI charges Rs 1 plus GST for every transaction up to Rs 10,000, and Rs 2 plus GST for that between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, according to its website.