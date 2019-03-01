SBI Minimum Balance Rules, Penalty Charges For Non-Compliance: All You Need To Know

SBI accounts are divided on the basis of locations into four categories of branches.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, levies certain charges on customers failing to meet its monthly average balance or MAB applicable to savings accounts. Monthly average balance or MAB of an SBI savings bank account is the average of daily balances in the account in a month. Customers holding regular savings accounts with the lender are required to maintain a monthly average balance (MAB), which varies depending on the location of the branch, to the tune of Rs 1,000-3,000, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in.

Here are 10 things to know about SBI's minimum balance rules:

1. SBI accounts are divided on the basis of locations into four categories of branches: metro, urban, semi-urban and rural.

2. Customers failing to meet the MAB, requirements have to bear penalty charges, depending upon factors such as the branch location.

3. The difference between the average balance maintained in a month and the minimum required balance are also taken into account while levying the charges.

4. SBI customers holding savings accounts in metro and urban branches are required to maintain a MAB of Rs 3,000.

5. The lender charges a penalty amount ranging from Rs 10 plus GST (goods and services tax) to Rs 15 plus GST from customers failing to comply with the MAB rules in metro and branches, according to bank's website.

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs 10 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 12 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 15 + GST

6. Customers with accounts in semi-urban areas are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 2,000.

7. The bank charges a penalty amount ranging from Rs 7.5 plus GST to Rs 12 plus GST from customers failing to comply with the minimum balance or MAB rules in semi-urban branches.

Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 10 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 12 + GST

8. Customers who belong to rural branches are required to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 1,000.

9. SBI has set penalty charges to the tune of Rs 5-10 plus GST for non-compliance with the monthly average balance rules in rural branches.

Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs 5 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 10 + GST

10. However, SBI also offers certain accounts where MAB rules are not applicable. These are known as zero balance savings accounts and do not require customers to maintain any particular minimum average balance.