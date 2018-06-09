SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan: Eligibility, Premium Amount, Policy Terms

One has to pay a regular premium on SBIs Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan.

SBI (State Bank of India) offers various insurance schemes such as protection plans, retirement plans, child insurance plans, among others. SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan for individuals offers comprehensive protection in case of death and critical illness, said SBI Life Insurance on its official website - sbilife.co.in. The plan also provides a lump sum payout providing financial support in case of diagnosis of any of the covered 36 critical illnesses and waiver of all future premiums, it further said. The holders of the policy are also eligible for income tax benefits or exemptions as per the applicable tax laws.