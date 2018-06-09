NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan: Eligibility, Premium Amount, Policy Terms

SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan for individuals offers comprehensive protection in case of death and critical illness.

Updated: June 09, 2018 09:59 IST
One has to pay a regular premium on SBIs Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan.

SBI (State Bank of India) offers various insurance schemes such as protection plans, retirement plans, child insurance plans, among others. SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan for individuals offers comprehensive protection in case of death and critical illness, said SBI Life Insurance on its official website - sbilife.co.in. The plan also provides a lump sum payout providing financial support in case of diagnosis of any of the covered 36 critical illnesses and waiver of all future premiums, it further said. The holders of the policy are also eligible for income tax benefits or exemptions as per the applicable tax laws.
SBIs Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan in 5 points:
  1.  The minimum age for buying SBI's Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan is 18 years and maximum is 65 years.   The minimum age for maturity is 28 years and maximum is 75 years. 
  2. Customers have the option of five different policy terms ranging from 10 to 30 years. The term years are 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years. (Also readWorried About Safety Of Digital Transactions? SBI Shares Some Tips)
  3. One has to pay a regular premium on SBI’s Life Insurance Poorna Suraksha Plan. The three premium mode options available to customers are yearly, half-yearly and monthly modes. 
  4.  For half-yearly term, premium frequency loading is 51 per cent of annual premium whereas for monthly term it is 8.50 per cent of annual premium. (Also readSBI Offers Safe Deposit Locker Facility. Benefits Explained Here)
  5.  The minimum premium amount one needs to pay is Rs 250 on a monthly basis, Rs 1,500 on half-yearly and Rs 3,000 on a yearly basis. The maximum amount one needs to pay is Rs 80,000 on a monthly basis, Rs 4,75,000 on half-yearly and Rs 9,32,000 on a yearly basis, as mentioned on the official website.


