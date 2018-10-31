From Today, You Can Withdraw Only 20,000 Rupees From Select SBI Cards: 10 Points

SBI's latest rule is in line with the directives of Reserve Bank of India on safe banking practices.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, has reduced the daily cash withdrawal limit on select debit cards with effect from Wednesday. Customers who hold SBI Classic and Maestro debit cards can now withdraw only Rs 20,000 per day, the lender said. Earlier, the daily withdrawal limit for SBI Classic and Maestro debit card holders was Rs 40,000. Customers who require a higher daily cash withdrawal limit can apply for higher variants of SBI cards, the bank said on its website sbi.co.in.