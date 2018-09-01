NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

SBI Hikes Key Lending Rates, EMIs Set To Rise

State Bank of India (SBI) has increased the lending rate by 20 basis points across all tenors up to three years.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: September 01, 2018 11:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Hikes Key Lending Rates, EMIs Set To Rise

The MCLR for a three-year tenor increased to 8.65 per cent from 8.45 per cent.

New Delhi: Home, auto and other loans would become costlier as the country's largest lender SBI Saturday increased its benchmark lending rates or MCLR by 0.2 per cent, a development followed by other lenders. The new rates are effective from today. State Bank of India (SBI) has increased the lending rate by 20 basis points across all tenors up to three years. Now SBI's overnight and one-month tenors' Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stands at 8.1 per cent as against 7.9 per cent, as per the SBI's website. 

Tenor-wise MCLR effective from September 1, 2018:

TenorExisting MCLR (In %)Revised MCLR (In %)
Over night7.98.1
One Month7.98.1
Three Month7.958.15
Six Month8.18.3
One Year8.258.45
Two Years8.358.55
Three Years8.458.65

(Source: sbi.co.in)

The MCLR for a one-year tenor increased to 8.45 per cent from 8.25 per cent earlier. Most of the retail loans are bench marked against one-year MCLR. The MCLR for a three-year tenor increased to 8.65 per cent from 8.45 per cent.

The rate hike by bank comes a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked benchmark lending rate called repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. RBI had last raised the repo rate on June 6 by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. That increase was the first since January 28, 2014 when rates were hiked by a similar proportion to 8 per cent. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

State Bank of IndiaSBI MCLRhome loan EMIs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi RainTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsian Games 2018Medals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top