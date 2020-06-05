SBI Soars Nearly 4% Ahead of March Quarter Results

SBI board will be meeting on June 11 to consider raising funds

State Bank of India (SBI) shares gained nearly 4 per cent this morning as the country's largest lender is likely to announce its March quarterly numbers later in the day. The SBI stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 180.90, higher by 3.93 per cent in early trades and at 10:15 am, the shares were trading at Rs 179, up R 4 or 2.6 per cent, on the BSE.

The country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India, had posted a 41 per cent net profit jump in the previous, December quarter on the back of an improvement in the asset quality. The bank had reported that its profit in October-December period rose 41 per cent to Rs 5,583.36 crore compared with Rs 3,954.81 crore in the same quarter of the earlier year.

In related news, State Bank cut its interest rates on savings deposits by 5 basis points on May 31, 2020.

And SBI said on Thursday that its board will meet on June 11 to consider raising funds in single or multiple tranches of up to $1.5 billion. The funds will be raised in 2020-21 through a public offer, a private placement of senior secured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency, the bank said.

The BSE Sensex was quoting at 34,069, higher by 90 points or 0.2 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 10,080, up 52 points or 0.5 per cent at the time.