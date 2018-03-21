State Bank Of India (SBI) Falls 1% On Kanishk Gold's Rs 842-Crore Fraud

According to a media report, Kanishk Gold has defrauded a loan amount worth Rs 842.15 crore, lent by a SBI-led consortium of 14 public and private banks. State Bank of India has allegedly filed a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) flagging the case, media report had added.
Other state run banks ended in green. Canara banks shares closed 1.18% higher than the previous session closing. Similarly, IndusInd Bank rose 1.07%, PNB shares rose 0.62%. However, Bank of Baroda fell by 0.40% on the NSE.
The case at State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the several fraud cases that have come to surface following similar cases against Nirav Modi involving PNB (Punjab National Bank) and Vikram Kothari involving Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India.
Comments
Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is contemplating starting legal proceedings against the accused employees including Gokulnath Shetty to recover any money that they would have made illegally and parked abroad.