SBI Plunges Over 7%, Posts Biggest One-Day Fall In 3 Years

State Bank of India or SBI shares on Wednesday fell over 7 per cent, heading for their biggest single-day fall since November 21, 2016, data compiled by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) showed. SBI shares declined as much as 7.50 per cent on the BSE to an intraday low of Rs 279.75 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI shares opened lower at Rs 297.00 apiece and fell to as much as Rs 279.65 apiece, marking an intraday decrease of 7.58 per cent.

SBI shares witnessed heavy trading volumes in today's session as 26.91 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 16.43 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

At 3:05 pm, SBI shares traded 6.98 per cent lower at Rs 281.35 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 1.15 cent.

In April-June quarter, SBI reported net profit of Rs. 2,312.20 crore, compared with loss of Rs. 4,875.85 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earlier this week, SBI said that it would adopt the repo rate as external benchmark for all its floating rate-based loans from October 1. The bank - which had introduced floating rate-based home loans from July 1, 2019 - said it has made some modifications in the scheme effective October 1, 2019, to comply with the latest regulatory guidelines.

