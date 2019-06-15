Check Out Charges Levied By SBI For Different Facilities

SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges.

State Bank of India or SBI offers a range of facilities under its personal finance portfolio such as deposit accounts, money transfer service, net banking and ATM cards. However, the lender also charges customer for some of these services. The bank has fixed a certain monthly average balance (MAB) requirement for its savings bank account customers. Failing to meet the MAB requirement leads to levy of a penalty charge from the customers. SBI requires its customers holding regular savings accounts to maintain a monthly average of Rs 1,000-3,000 to avoid any penalty charges, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in

Given below are different types of service fees and penalty charges levied by SBI:

Regular savings account opening/closing charges

There are no account opening and closure charges for SBI customers, according to the website of the lender.

ATM card usage charges

SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. Here are the various types of charges levied by SBI, as stated on bank's website: