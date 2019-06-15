NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Check Out Charges Levied By SBI For Different Facilities

There are no account opening and closure charges for SBI customers, according to the website of SBI.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 15, 2019 12:15 IST
SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges.


State Bank of India or SBI offers a range of facilities under its personal finance portfolio such as deposit accounts, money transfer service, net banking and ATM cards. However, the lender also charges customer for some of these services. The bank has fixed a certain monthly average balance (MAB) requirement for its savings bank account customers. Failing to meet the MAB requirement leads to levy of a penalty charge from the customers. SBI requires its customers holding regular savings accounts to maintain a monthly average of Rs 1,000-3,000 to avoid any penalty charges, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in

Given below are different types of service fees and penalty charges levied by SBI:

Regular savings account opening/closing charges

There are no account opening and closure charges for SBI customers, according to the website of the lender.

ATM card usage charges

SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. Here are the various types of charges levied by SBI, as stated on bank's website:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including tax)
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including tax)
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account:
Financial Transaction:17/- (including tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including tax)

Penalty charges for non-compliance of minimum balance rule

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear a penalty charge, the amount of which depends on factors such as branch location. The degree of shortfall, which is the difference between the average balance maintained in a month and the minimum required balance, is also taken into account while levying the charges. Here are the penalty charge levied by SBI for not maintaining the required MAB in metro and urban branches:

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000)Charges
Shortfall <= 50%Rs 10 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs 12 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs 15 + GST

(As mentioned on sbi.co.in)

Here are the penalty charge levied by SBI for not maintaining the required MAB in semi-urban branches:

Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000)Charges
Shortfall <= 50%Rs 7.50 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs 10 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs 12 + GST

(As mentioned on sbi.co.in)

Here are the penalty charge levied by SBI for not maintaining the required MAB in rural branches:

Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000)Charges
Shortfall <= 50%Rs 5 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs 7.50 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs 10 + GST

(As mentioned on sbi.co.in)

Meanwhile, SBI said that it would offer repo rate-linked home loans from July 1, 2019. It also announced reduced interest rate on cash credit account and over draft customers with limits of over Rs. 1 lakh, from July. The current repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for cash credit and overdraft customers is 8 per cent.

