Due Diligence On Yes Bank, Have Time Till Monday To Go To RBI, Says SBI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday the restructuring plan for Yes Bank will be implemented within 30 days, adding that the depth of the problems at the private sector bank were still being assessed.

On the same day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said State Bank of India (SBI) will pick up a 49 per cent stake.

Friday's rescue plan came less than 24 hours after the RBI took control of Yes Bank because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.

The RBI had the previous day placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and said it would swiftly work on a revival plan.

Seeking to allay depositors' concerns, the SBI chairman said that their money is "not at all at risk".

The RBI said it had increased Yes Bank's authorised share capital, paving the way for a cash injection after it failed in its months-long attempt to raise enough money to meet regulatory requirements.

Based on details in the RBI's statement, analysts calculated that SBI would invest some Rs 2,500 crore.

Yes Bank, struggling under a growing pile of bad debt, has battled for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements. Since late last year, it had been trying to raise $2 billion, and in February delayed its quarterly results.

Yes Bank is the third major financial institution to unravel in the last six months, following the RBI's moves to take control of Dewan Housing Finance Corp and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.