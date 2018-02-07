NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
SBI Savings Bank Account Rate, Fixed Deposit Interest Rate And Other Details

Savings bank accounts provide a modest rate of interest to investors.

Budget 2018 | Updated: February 07, 2018 22:05 IST
Interest rates offered by FDs are generally higher as compared to those of savings bank accounts.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lending in the country, allows people to open both savings bank accounts and also lets customers invest in fixed deposits (FDs). Savings bank accounts provide a modest rate of interest to investors. On the other hand, rates offered by FDs are generally higher as compared to savings bank account interest rates. FDs are invested into for a fixed period of time like one year, two years or more. So the maturity date of an FD is pre-decided and so is its interest rate.
 

Given below are the details that you must know if you want to open a savings bank account or invest into FDs of SBI:


Savings bank accounts of SBI:

You may fill up an application online for opening a savings bank account, according to SBI's website onlinesbi.com. The process in brief would be as follows:

1. Fill up and submit the required details online.

2. Print the Account Opening Form (AOF) on A4 size white papers.

3. Attach the required documents, such as photographs and proof of identity and address, as mentioned in the AOF.

4. A TCRN (Temporary Customer Reference Number) will be generated, which you should note down. TCRN will also be sent on the registered mobile number of the applicant(s).


Information that you will need to provide to open a savings bank account with SBI:

For opening an account, you need to provide the following information:

1. KYC (Know Your Customer) information: The acceptable KYC documents are available through drop down menu in the AOF.

2. Information about the savings bank account you wish to open and the facilities you would want in the account.

3. Form 60, if you do not have Permanent Account Number (PAN) of Income Tax.

4. Form DA-1 (optional), if you wish to make a nomination (recommended), said SBI on its website.


Documents Required

For each person who wishes to open the account, you will need to provide:

1. Two recent passport-size colored photographs.
2. KYC documents as mentioned in the AOF.
If you give photocopies, you are also required to produce the original documents for verification when you visit SBI branch.

Interest rates on SBI savings bank accounts:

ParticularsRate of Interest
Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.3.50% p.a
Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.4.00% p.a
 


Fixed deposit interest rates of SBI:

Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Repees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017

Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised.The revised interest rates are as under:
 
TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
1 year
6.25
6.75
Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5






