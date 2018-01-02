SBI Savings Account Minimum Balance: How Much To Maintain, Charges And Other Details

From October 1, 2017, SBI has revised its Monthly Average Balance or MAB criteria applicable to savings bank accounts, according to its website. A penalty amount ranging from Rs. 20 to Rs. 50 (both amounts exclusive of GST or goods and services tax) is chargeable for non-maintenance of sufficient balance as per the bank's Minimum Average Balance rules. This amount is determined on the basis of type of branch where the account is held and the degree of shortfall, between the balance maintained and the MAB required.
SBI branch type vs required MAB
From October 1, 2017, those holding savings bank accounts at SBI's metro and urban branches are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs. 3,000, according to the bank's website. Customers in semi-urban SBI branches are required to maintain a monthly average of Rs.2,000. Those holding SBI savings bank account in rural branches are required to keep a minimum monthly balance of Rs. 1,000.
Here's a look at different penalty charges set by SBI for non-maintenance of minimum average balance in savings bank accounts:
SBI metro/urban branches - minimum balance penalty
(SBI revised its penalty charges for non-maintenance of minimum average balance in savings accounts, with effect from October 1)
SBI customers holding a savings bank account with a metro or urban branch - who are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs. 3,000 - are charged a penalty of Rs. 30-50 plus GST for non-compliance with its MAB rules.
According to the bank's website, those with a shortfall of up to 50 per cent (monthly average balance of Rs. 1,500-3,000) will be charged a penalty of Rs. 30 plus GST. In the SBI metro and urban branches, savings bank accounts with a shortfall between 50 per cent and 75 per cent will attract a charge of Rs. 40 plus GST, according to the SBI website. Those with a shortfall of more than 75 per cent will attract a charge of Rs. 50 plus GST, it noted.
SBI rural/semi urban branches - minimum balance penalty
Holders of SBI savings bank accounts at semi-urban and rural branches are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. In these categories, SBI will charge a penalty of Rs. 20 plus GST for a shortfall of up to 50 per cent as per monthly average balance rules, according to its website. Accounts with a 50-75 per cent shortfall of minimum average balance will attract a penalty of Rs. 30 while those with that of more than 75 per cent will be charged Rs. 40 plus GST, according to the SBI website.