SBI Revamps Training System For Reskilling 2.60 Lakh Employees SBI has 60 training institutes spread across the country and trains 4200 employees per day.

For strengthening and development of its leadership, SBI has devised and rolled out a competency framework and conducting online competency assessment and feedback for 1,100 top executives of the bank.



SBI also has entered into partnership with two executive education providing institutes for rolling out co-branded Leadership Development programmes at State Bank Institute of Leadership (SBIL), Kolkata, which will serve as the flagship institute for training top executives in the BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance) sector.



In September last year, State Bank of India had inaugurated a management institute in Kolkata - State Bank Institute of Management (SBIM), as well. The then SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya had said, "We are very happy to launch State Bank Institute of Management at Kolkata. SBI has always endeavoured to be the foremost place for begetting proficient and technically accomplished management professionals."



The institute was established with an aim to undertake cutting edge research in the areas of banking and finance "that will help it emerge as a leader among the institutions of this nature", SBI had said in its press release.



