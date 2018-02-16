SBI Interest Rates: Recurring Deposit Vs Savings Deposit Vs Fixed Deposit

However, unlike RDs, FDs are invested into at one go, that is, customer have to park a sum of money only once and then they can keep on earning an interest income on the same. The interest rates on all the three forms of SBI deposits vary. The interest rate offered on savings bank accounts/deposits is generally modest as compared to that of an RD or FD.
Here are the interest rates offered by SBI on recurring deposit (RD), fixed deposit (FD) and savings deposit accounts:
From November 1, 2017, SBI revised its interest rates offered on RDs for a deposit below Rs 1 crore, said a customer care executive of SBI.
SBI interest rate on recurring deposit accounts:
|Tenure
|General public
|Senior citizens
|1 year
|6.25% pa
|6.75% pa
|2 year -less than 3 years
|6% pa
|6.50% pa
|3 year - less than 5 years
|6% pa
|6.50% pa
|5 year-up to 10 years
|6% pa
|6.50% pa
SBI interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs)
Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Repees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017
Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits ‘Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised.The revised interest rates are as under:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
|1 year
6.25
6.75
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
SBI interest rate on savings deposit accounts
|Particulars
|Rate of Interest
|Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.
|3.50% p.a
|Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.
|4.00% p.a