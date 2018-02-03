SBI Recruitment Drive: Last Day To Apply Is Today, February 4

Minimum age to apply for these posts at State Bank of India (SBI) is 25

SBI Recruitment Drive: Five Things To Know

In its last ditch effort to woo talent, the State Bank of India (SBI) woos talent from across the country. There are several jobs on offer. The State Bank of India, in one of its tweets, alerted the prospective applicants to apply on or before Sunday, which is February 4, 2018. State Bank of India's recruitment drive is approaching the deadline. Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to apply for the coveted positions. For further details one can even visit the State Bank of India's official website bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers



1. The recruitment drive is of specialist cadre officers in the State Bank Of India (SBI) on a regular basis.

2. The registration started on January 16 and will continue till February 4, 2018. The applicants must ensure that the online payment of fee is also paid on or before February 4. The process of registration will be considered complete only when the online fee is paid.

3. There are 26 posts for which the total number of vacancies are 121, out of which 61 are meant for general category candidates.

4. Minimum age to apply for these posts is 25 and the maximum age is 35, while for some of the posts it is 38.

5. The last date of receipt of hard copy of online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai is February 12. In case the candidate is called for interview and she/he doesn't satisfy the eligibility criteria (for instance age or qualification), the candidate will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor will the travelling expenses be reimbursed.