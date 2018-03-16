Top Stocks That Should Be On Your Radar Today - SBI, PNB, Airtel, Infosys, IndiGo If the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, say experts.

Indian stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a weak note with the SGX Nifty trading 38.50 points lower at 10,324.50 on Singapore Exchange. SGX Nifty is an early indicator of NSE Nifty. On Thursday, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty declined 50 points to gave up the psychologically crucial mark of 10,400 while the S&P BSE Sensex closed below the 33,700 level , shedding 150 points. Going ahead, if the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, according to experts. "Positional traders should keep a close track of the trading range 10,480-10,300 and as long as index oscillates within this, it would be a prudent strategy to continue with a stock-centric approach," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.would play a key role in deciding the near term direction for the banking index, he added.Here areyou should keep an eye on during Friday's stock trading session:: The largest public sector lender clarified on Thursday that 41.6 lakh accounts which were closed between April to November this fiscal were not closed suo-motu. The response came after media reports said that after introduction of the requirement of average monthly balance, SBI closed 41.16 lakh accounts. ( Read more : PNB has uncovered another credit-guarantee fraud within the Mumbai branch which is already at the centre of a similar scam worth over $2 billion. This alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the Central Bureau of Investigation. ( Read more : The largest telecom services operator has landed in a soup after the telecom regulator issued a show-cause asking it to share details about offering discriminatory and non-transparent tariffs to customers, according to a report by the Economic Times : IndiGo, which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, would be cancelling as many as 488 flights during the period March 15-31, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. IndiGo has the largest share in the domestic aviation market. ( Read more : The tech giant announced on Thursday that it will open its next technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022. ( Read more (With agency inputs)