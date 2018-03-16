Top Stocks That Should Be On Your Radar Today - SBI, PNB, Airtel, Infosys, IndiGo

Here are five more shares you should keep an eye on during Friday's stock trading session:
State Bank of India (SBI): The largest public sector lender clarified on Thursday that 41.6 lakh accounts which were closed between April to November this fiscal were not closed suo-motu. The response came after media reports said that after introduction of the requirement of average monthly balance, SBI closed 41.16 lakh accounts. (Read more)
Punjab National Bank (PNB): PNB has uncovered another credit-guarantee fraud within the Mumbai branch which is already at the centre of a similar scam worth over $2 billion. This alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the Central Bureau of Investigation. (Read more)
Bharti Airtel: The largest telecom services operator has landed in a soup after the telecom regulator issued a show-cause asking it to share details about offering discriminatory and non-transparent tariffs to customers, according to a report by the Economic Times.
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo, which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, would be cancelling as many as 488 flights during the period March 15-31, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. IndiGo has the largest share in the domestic aviation market. (Read more)
(With agency inputs)