If the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, say experts.

Business | | Updated: March 16, 2018 08:22 IST
Top Stocks That Should Be On Your Radar Today - SBI, PNB, Airtel, Infosys, IndiGo

The NSE Nifty is likely to start Friday's session on a weak note

Indian stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a weak note with the SGX Nifty trading 38.50 points lower at 10,324.50 on Singapore Exchange. SGX Nifty is an early indicator of NSE Nifty. On Thursday, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty declined 50 points to gave up the psychologically crucial mark of 10,400 while the S&P BSE Sensex closed below the 33,700 level, shedding 150 points. Going ahead, if the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, according to experts. "Positional traders should keep a close track of the trading range 10,480-10,300 and as long as index oscillates within this, it would be a prudent strategy to continue with a stock-centric approach," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking. HDFC Bank would play a key role in deciding the near term direction for the banking index, he added.

Here are five more shares you should keep an eye on during Friday's stock trading session:

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest public sector lender clarified on Thursday that 41.6 lakh accounts which were closed between April to November this fiscal were not closed suo-motu. The response came after media reports said that after introduction of the requirement of average monthly balance, SBI closed 41.16 lakh accounts. (Read more)

Punjab National Bank (PNB): PNB has uncovered another credit-guarantee fraud within the Mumbai branch which is already at the centre of a similar scam worth over $2 billion. This alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the Central Bureau of Investigation. (Read more)

Bharti Airtel: The largest telecom services operator has landed in a soup after the telecom regulator issued a show-cause asking it to share details about offering discriminatory and non-transparent tariffs to customers, according to a report by the Economic Times.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo, which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, would be cancelling as many as 488 flights during the period March 15-31, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. IndiGo has the largest share in the domestic aviation market. (Read more)

Infosys: The tech giant announced on Thursday that it will open its next technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022. (Read more)

(With agency inputs)

