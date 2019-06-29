How To Open Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account With SBI? 10 Things To Know

PPF enjoys an "exempt, exempt, exempt" (EEE) tax status.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, a retirement planning-focused instrument, is considered among the most sought after investment products by financial experts. It is offered by various institutions including India Post and commercial lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI). The scheme was introduced by the National Savings Organization in 1968 to mobilize small savings. PPF enjoys an "exempt, exempt, exempt" (EEE) tax status. This means that the returns, the maturity amount and the interest income are exempt from income tax. For the July-September quarter, investment in a PPF account will fetch interest at the rate of 7.9 per cent per annum.