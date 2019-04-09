Five Things To Know About SBI's Pehla Kadam, Pehli Udaan Accounts For Minors

SBI account for minors: The maximum balance in these accounts should not exceed Rs. 10 lakh

SBI or State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, offers a host of savings schemes under its personal banking portfolio. It provides two types of savings accounts for minors: Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan. While the SBI's Pehla Kadam account can be opened in the name of a person below 18 years of age, the Pehli Udaan account is meant for those are above 10 years of age, according to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in. SBI's Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan account holders are not required to comply with the bank's rules on monthly average balance (MAB), which are applicable on its regular savings accounts, according to SBI.

Here are five key things to know about SBI's Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan accounts for minors:

1. Eligibility and mode of operation

Pehla Kadam: Minor of any age can open this account but it has to be jointly opened with the parent or guardian.

Pehli Udaan: This account can be opened by a minor above the age of 10 years who can sign uniformly. This account has to be opened in the sole name of the minor, according to the SBI website.

2. Cheque book facility

Pehla Kadam: SBI issues personalised chequebook with 10 cheque leaves are the guardian in the name of minor under guardian.

Pehli Udaan: SBI issues personalised chequebook with 10 cheque leaves if the minor can sign uniformly.

3. ATM-cum-debit card

Pehla Kadam: Account holder's photo embossed ATM-cum-debit card with withdrawal/POS limit of Rs. 5,000 will be issued in the name of the minor and guardian, noted SBI.

Pehli Udaan: Account holder's photo embossed ATM-cum-debit card with withdrawal/POS limit of Rs. 5,000 will be issued in the name of the minor.

4. Internet & Mobile banking

Internet banking: SBI offers both the accounts a per day transaction limit of Rs. 5,000. One can make bill payments, inter-bank funds transfer (NEFT only), and get demand drafts from these accounts.

Mobile banking: SBI offers both the accounts have a transaction limit of Rs. 2,000 per day. One can make bill payments, top-ups using the facility.

5. Interest rate and other features

The interest rate on Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan is similar to savings bank account. The bank offers an interest rate of 3.50 per cent per annum. Nomination facility is also available with SBI's Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan accounts.

