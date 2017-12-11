SBI Online Internet Banking Facility: How To Log For The First Time SBI's Internet Banking Kit contains information about the username and password as well as the kit number.

SBI has given a few steps on how a customer possessing this Internet Banking Kit can set up his or her account for the first time.



Once on the SBI website - onlinesbi.com, the customer is required to click on the 'Login' button in the 'Personal Login' section.



On the next page, proceed by clicking on the 'Continue To Login' at the bottom of the page.



In the 'username' field, the customer needs to enter the internet banking username received as part of the Internet Banking Kit, says SBI.



Enter the password in the 'password' field and click on the 'Login' button.



Once you are logged in for the first time, the SBI portal asks you to "enter a username of your choice for your future use in SBI's Internet Banking". How to set SBI Internet Banking username

SBI allows usernames and passwords of a maximum of 20 characters each under its Internet Banking facility. Both username and password are case sensitive, says SBI. That means 'AJAYKumar2087' and 'ajaykumar2087' can be two possible usernames. The username can be a combination of alphabets and numbers, says SBI.



Once having typed a username in the given field, the user may click on the 'Check Username Availability' link to check whether the desired username is available.



"Kindly enter the Kit Number super scribed on the Kit," says SBI.



This 'Kit Number' can be found on the back side of the page containing the username and password, according to SBI.



After entering the kit number, check the 'I accept the Terms and Conditions' option at the bottom of the form and click on the 'Submit' button to proceed. How to set SBI Internet Banking password

On the next step, enter the desired password in the given field.



SBI customers subscribing to the bank's Internet Banking facility are required to maintain two passwords - Login Password and Profile Password, according to the bank's website.



The Login Password is used for performing tasks such as accessing your accounts details, according to SBI. The Profile Password is used to update the profile, adding Intra-Bank beneficiary etc, the bank adds.



Proceed by entering the 'New Login Password' in the given field.



Enter the same password in the 'Confirm Login Password' field and click on 'Confirm'.



Similarly, a Profile Password can be set using the form on the next page. The Profile Password is used for performing customer profile-related tasks such as making a transaction, according to SBI.



The user has the option to use the 'Use Multilingual Image-based Virtual Key Board' to set the Profile Password. A password set via this tool also has to be of length 8-20 characters with at least two special images. Options include the symbols of arrow and clock, for example.



After this step, the customer is required to set a hint question and a respective answer. SBI's Internet Banking facility provides many language options to choose from. These include English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, among others.



The multilingual keyboard is optional. The user can also proceed by the regular process by typing in the password using the physical keyboard/keypad.



The customer should set a hint answer that he or she "can remember easily", says SBI.



After this, enter the date of birth in the format '31/Jan/1971'.



Once the date of birth is fed into the field, proceed by clicking on 'Submit'.



At the end of a successful entry, the portal displays the message "Your profile password has been set successfully" along with the date and time of submission.



These passwords, says SBI, can be used in future to use the Internet Banking service.



Once done, log out from the account by clicking on the 'Logout' button, SBI adds. How to choose SBI Internet Banking password

SBI also shared some tips on how to select "an appropriate password of your choice and carefully memorize your password".



SBI allows a password of 8-20 characters with a combination of alphabets, digits and special characters. The password should contain at least one digit, at least one alphabet and one special character (@, !, %, $, &, * etc.)



