How To Open State Bank Of India (SBI) Digital Savings Account

State Bank of India (SBI) enables users to open two kinds of savings account through mobile app YONO

SBI or State Bank of India currently offers a type of savings bank account that can be opened through mobile app YONO. This account does not require users to maintain any minimum balance till March 31, 2019. SBI's Digital Savings Account requires one-time visit to a branch of the bank for the purpose of biometric verification. This was said by SBI, the country's largest bank, on microblogging site Twitter. A Digital Savings Account can be opened online, either through a computer or smartphone with internet connection. The bank account comes with limited operability compared to a regular savings bank account. For example, a regular savings bank account at SBI can be opened on a single or joint mode of operation, but only single mode is allowed in the digital savings account. (Also read: Minimum Balance You Need To Maintain In Your Bank Account)

How to open an SBI Digital Savings Account online through mobile app YONO:

A user can apply for an SBI Digital Savings Account either through mobile app YONO or its website.

Once on the SBI YONO website, the user can click on the 'Open A Digital Account' link, and the 'Apply' button under the Digital Savings Account section to proceed. After this step, a similar process is followed for opening of a digital account through both the modes.

At this point, the user may proceed by entering his or her basic details such as email and mobile number.

The user is prompted to enter the preferred choice for application password (to be used with YONO). After filling in the required details, the user may proceed by clicking on the 'Submit' button below.

After this, the user is asked to confirm certain tax liability dates under FATCA or Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act. After choosing the correct option, the user may proceed by clicking on the 'Next' button.

On the next page, the user is prompted to proceed by entering his or her Aadhaar card number in the given field.

The user is then required to authorise the bank to verify Aadhaar data (based on the UID or Unique Identification Number provided by the user).

After this step, if the user agrees, an OTP is sent on his or her mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card number.

The app, or the YONO website, then asks the user to enter details such as PAN (Permanent Account Number).

The user is then asked to give consent to receive information on "product updates, marketing promotions, special offers" from time to time.

The user is asked to select a home branch.

SBI Insta Savings Account

Through mobile app YONO, users can also open an Insta Savings Account. Similar to Digital Savings Account, this account is also opened on a paperless basis. The Insta Savings account requires a single branch visit by the customer, according to the SBI website.