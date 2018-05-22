SBI Offers Rs 2,000 Cashback On OnePlus6 Through Amazon India. Details Here SBI's cashback offer at Amazon.in on purchase of OnePlus6 is valid till May 28, 2018, according to the e-tailer's website.

Order the #OnePlus6 with your #SBIDebitCard on #Amazon today, and get an additional INR 2000 #cashback! Offer valid for #AmazonPrime members only, just for today. For more information and terms & conditions, visit https://t.co/CRKCWXpfAQ#SBI#StateBankofIndia#SBIDebitCardpic.twitter.com/jET1UKHbmu State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 21, 2018 Here are 10 things to know about the SBI debit card cashback offer on purchase of OnePlus6 device from the Amazon India website:

1. Type of card: SBI is offering a flat Rs 2,000 cashback on its debit and credit cards of brands Mastercard, Visa and Maestro, according to Amazon India's website - amazon.in.



2. That includes debit cards issued by erstwhile State Bank of India, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Patiala. The cashback offer can also be availed on SBI credit card EMI scheme, according to Amazon India.



3. Dates: The offer opened for Amazon Prime customers on May 21, a day earlier than other customers. Those who don't have Amazon Prime membership can avail the SBI cashback offer from May 22, 2018. In both cases, the offer is open till May 28, 2018. SBI will credit the cashback to the card holder's account latest by August 28, 2018.



4. The cashback is valid only once per card account over the eight days (May 21-May 28).



5. How to avail: The user has to follow the normal purchase process on Amazon India to avail the offer. "There are no other special steps to avail this offer," according to the Amazon India website.



6. Minimum transaction: The minimum transaction amount to avail cashback is Rs.28,000. "The cashback will be calculated on the net amount paid on the card for the OnePlus 6 smartphone (after an exchange offer, if applied) in a single transaction," Amazon India explained. That means after applying any discounts or selecting an exchange service on Amazon India, the customer is required to make a transaction of at least Rs 28,000 to avail the SBI cashback under this scheme.



7. Mode of purchase/payment: The offer can be availed on purchases made through Amazon India's website as well as mobile app. SBI's cashback offer can also be availed on cart payment on delivery.



8. However, please note that the facility of card on delivery payment is subject to availability of the card accepting machine at the time of delivery, the e-tailer mentioned on its website.



9. "In order to not lose out on the offer, we highly recommend that you pay with your card online at the time of placing the order," it said. "Net banking transactions are not included," it added.



10. "Any query / issue in relation to the cashback will be entertained by Bank only till September 28, 2018. Post such date, Bank will not entertain any correspondence or communication regarding this Offer or the cashback from any person," Amazon India said.



