SBI Profit Jumps Over Four-Fold To Rs 3,581 Crore In March Quarter

State Bank of India is the country's largest lender by assets

State Bank of India (SBI) - the country's largest lender by assets - on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 3,580.81 crore for the quarter ended March 31. That marked a surge of more than four times compared to its profit of Rs 838.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The financial results by State Bank of India come at a time the country is in the fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the economy and forced many businesses to trim operations.

(Also Read: COVID-19 Lockdown Fuels India's Biggest Earnings Decline Since 2014)

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its total income from operations came in at Rs 76,027.51 crore in the final quarter of 2019-20, as against Rs 75,670.50 crore a year ago.

Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans came in at 6.15 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, as against 9.94 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, and 7.53 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Shares in SBI traded 3.88 per cent higher at Rs 180.80 apiece on the BSE at 2:17 pm, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was up 1.16 per cent.