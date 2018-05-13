SBI Loyalty Car Loan Scheme: Things You Should Know Before You Apply

|Scheme
|Interest Rate w.e.f. 01.03.2018 (1 year MCLR: 8.15%)
|i) SBI Car Loan, ii) NRI Car Loan, iii) Combo Loan Scheme, iv) Assured Car Loan Scheme, v) SME Retail Car Loan Scheme (excluding Taxi, Transport Operators and fleet segments in SME)
|From 8.90% to 9.40%
|Loyalty Car Loan Scheme
|SBI Car Loan, NRI Car Loan and Combo Loan Scheme
|For Men: 1.15% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 9.30% p.a.
|For Women: 1.10% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 9.25% p.a.
|Certified Pre-owned Car Loan Scheme
|Men: 2.45% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 10.60% p.a.
|For Women: 2.40% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 10.55% p.a.
|Certified Pre-owned Car Loan Scheme
|4.65% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 12.80% p.a.
|Super Bike Loan Scheme
|3.65% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 11.80% p.a.
|SBI Two-Wheeler Loan
|9.25% above 1 year MCLR i.e. 17.40% p.a.
|SBI Car Loan Lite
|CIBIL Score
|Rate of Interest
|>=750
|3% above 2 Yr MCLR i.e. 11.25% p.a.
|From 650 to 749
|4% above 2 Yr MCLR i.e. 12.25% p.a.
The documents required for the car loan scheme are:
i) As per respective Car Loan Schemes
ii) The equitable mortgage of the Housing Loan will be extended to cover the Car Loan for the loan amount above Rs 5 Lacs
iii) In case of car loans upto Rs 5 Lacs, a letter from the borrower authorizing the Bank to exercise lien on title deeds and to retain the title deeds till the car loan is completely discharged/repaid with interest and other charges.
The eligibility of car loans is ) Regular employees of State/Central Govt., Public Sector Undertakings, corporations, private sector companies, and reputed establishments .
ii) Professionals, Self-employed, Businessmen, proprietary/partnership firms and others who are income tax assesses can avail of the car loan facility
iii) Persons engaged in agriculture and allied activities can also avail the car loan. Income Tax return is not required in case of agriculturists.