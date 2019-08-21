Latest Interest Rates Charged By SBI On Loans, Other Details

SBI is offering interest rate starting from 8.70% to customers opting for car loan.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has announced a slew of offers across different loan categories such as car loans, personal loans, education loans and home loans. The bank said it has waived processing fees on car loans. SBI is offering interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loans, the bank said in a statement. The bank has also announced revised interest rates for customers availing personal and education loans. Earlier this month, SBI reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates or MCLR by 15 basis points (0.15 percentage point). That marked a reduction in home loan rates.