Latest Interest Rates Charged By SBI On Loans, Other Details

SBI is offering interest rate starting from 8.70% to customers opting for car loan.

State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, has announced a slew of offers across different product categories such as car loan, personal loan, education loan and home loan. The bank said it has waived processing fees on car loans. SBI is offering interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, the bank said in a statement. The bank has also announced revised interest rates for customers availing personal and education loans. Earlier this month, SBI reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates or MCLR by 15 basis points (0.15 percentage point). That marked a reduction in home loan rates.